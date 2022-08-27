Uttar Pradesh: Man sentenced to life imprisonment for killing wife over dowry

Breaking News
Updated on: 27 August,2022 04:12 PM IST  |  Mainpuri
Pooja was set ablaze after kerosene was poured on her in Pusena village in the Kotwali area of the district on January 19, 2017

A fast-track court in Uttar Pradesh sentenced a man to life imprisonment for killing his wife woman over dowry.


Pooja was set ablaze after kerosene was poured on her in Pusena village in the Kotwali area of the district on January 19, 2017. She, in her dying declaration, had accused her husband Manoj Kumar for killing her, the prosecution counsel said on Saturday.

Fast-Track Court (FTC) Judge Miss Anita on Friday sentenced Kumar to rigorous imprisonment for life. The Judge also slapped a fine of Rs 25,000 on the convict.


Pooja was married to Kumar in 2014. He and his family members used to torture her as they were unhappy over unsufficient dowry and demanded more, the counsel said.

After her death, Pooja's father had filed a complaint against Kumar, his mother Kamla Devi and father Rajendra alleging she was murdered for dowry. Subsequently, police had lodged an FIR and initiated investigation into the matter.

After considering evidence brought on record as well as the dying declaration of the victim ,the court held Kumar guilty while Rajendra and Kamla Devi were acquitted for want of evidence, the counsel said. 

