Representational Image. File Pic

A local court on Tuesday sentenced a man to life in prison for sexually assaulting a six-year-old boy here, a lawyer said.

The court of Special POCSO and Additional District Judge Deepak Yadav also imposed a fine of Rs 61,000, half of which is to be given to the boy, he said.

Special Public Prosecutors Virendra Kumar said that the incident took place around a year ago when the boy's father, from Kotwali Sadar area filed a complaint saying that his six-year-old son was playing in front of the house, when the accused, a local, kidnapped him.

Locals from the area launched a search and found that the accused had half tied the boy's hands with a muffler and was trying to rape him, Kumar said.

They saved the boy, following which a case was registered based on the complaint lodged by the boy's father, he said.

Police launched an investigation and after collecting all the evidence filed a chargesheet in the court, he added.

"On Tuesday, after reviewing the evidence available on the file and hearing the arguments, Judge Deepak Yadav sentenced the accused to life in prison," the lawyer said.

