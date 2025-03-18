Breaking News
New India Co-Operative Bank case: Mumbai BJP leader's brother held by EOW
Special court acquits gangster Chhota Rajan in 2011 killing of Dawood Ibrahim’s brother’s driver
Two kill colleague on suspicion of theft in Thane, held
Torres scam: Mumbai Police's EOW files 27,147 pages chargesheet against 8 accused
Govt duty-bound to protect Aurangzeb's tomb, but won't allow his 'mahima mandan': Devendra Fadnavis
shot-button
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > News > India News > Article > Man sentenced to life in prison for sexually assaulting six year old boy in UPs Budaun

Man sentenced to life in prison for sexually assaulting six-year-old boy in UP's Budaun

Updated on: 18 March,2025 10:36 PM IST  |  India
PTI |

Top

Special Public Prosecutors Virendra Kumar said that the incident took place around a year ago when the boy's father, from Kotwali Sadar area filed a complaint saying that his six-year-old son was playing in front of the house, when the accused, a local, kidnapped him

Man sentenced to life in prison for sexually assaulting six-year-old boy in UP's Budaun

Representational Image. File Pic

Listen to this article
Man sentenced to life in prison for sexually assaulting six-year-old boy in UP's Budaun
x
00:00

A local court on Tuesday sentenced a man to life in prison for sexually assaulting a six-year-old boy here, a lawyer said.


The court of Special POCSO and Additional District Judge Deepak Yadav also imposed a fine of Rs 61,000, half of which is to be given to the boy, he said.


Special Public Prosecutors Virendra Kumar said that the incident took place around a year ago when the boy's father, from Kotwali Sadar area filed a complaint saying that his six-year-old son was playing in front of the house, when the accused, a local, kidnapped him.


Locals from the area launched a search and found that the accused had half tied the boy's hands with a muffler and was trying to rape him, Kumar said.

They saved the boy, following which a case was registered based on the complaint lodged by the boy's father, he said.

Police launched an investigation and after collecting all the evidence filed a chargesheet in the court, he added.

"On Tuesday, after reviewing the evidence available on the file and hearing the arguments, Judge Deepak Yadav sentenced the accused to life in prison," the lawyer said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

uttar pradesh India news Crime News POCSO

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK