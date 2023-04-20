Superintendent of Police Chakresh Mishra said information was received information that Malkhan Singh Yadav of Mehua Hasanganj village was allegedly shot following a dispute over keeping straw

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article Uttar Pradesh: Man shot dead in Sambhal x 00:00

A 35-year-old man was allegedly shot dead following a dispute in the Rajpura area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Thursday.

Superintendent of Police Chakresh Mishra said information was received information that Malkhan Singh Yadav of Mehua Hasanganj village was allegedly shot following a dispute over keeping straw.

Yadav was taken to the hospital by his family members but he succumbed during treatment, the police said.

Also read: Atiq Ahmad, brother killing: Five cops suspended for negligence

On the basis of the family's complaint, the police have registered a murder case against Sombir Yadav, Satyapal Yadav and Virendra Gupta, they added.

The matter is being investigated and efforts are being made to nab the accused, Mishra said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.