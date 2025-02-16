Breaking News
Updated on: 16 February,2025 01:51 AM IST  |  Hardoi
PTI |

There had been ongoing disputes between the couple for the past two days. A suspected extramarital affair is also being discussed as a possible motive, the police said

Representational pic

A man was arrested for allegedly killing his wife by slitting her throat with an axe in the Tadiyawan Police Station area in Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh, police said on Saturday.


The incident occurred in Rawal village, where Gyanendra allegedly killed his 24-year-old wife, Kirti, and then attempted to escape.


"The couple had been married for two years, and Kirti's family resides in Lohrai village, which is also under the same police station. No one was present at the home at the time of the murder," said Additional Superintendent of Police Martand Prakash Singh.


Villagers informed the police about the crime, who then arrested Gyanendra as was attempting to flee, Singh said.

The victim's body was taken into custody and sent for a post-mortem examination.

The field unit and a forensic team were also called to the location to gather evidence.

"There had been ongoing disputes between the couple for the past two days. A suspected extramarital affair is also being discussed as a possible motive," added the officer.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

uttar pradesh news Crime News India news national news

