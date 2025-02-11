Breaking News
Maha Kumbh 2025: Three devotees killed in road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj

Maha Kumbh 2025: Three devotees killed in road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj

Updated on: 11 February,2025 03:21 PM IST  |  Prayagraj
mid-day online correspondent

They were travelling from West Bengal's Purulia in order to take dip at Prayagraj's Triveni Sangam in Maha Kumbh, SHO said

Representational Image

Three devotees on their way to attend the Maha Kumbh 2025 died after being hit by a vehicle near Uttar Pradesh's Nagnathpur National Highway on Tuesday, police said, PTI reported.


The victims identified as Jagori Mahato (45), Kunti Mahato (70) and Alpana Mahato (47) among other devotees were travelling in a bus, said Utraon SHO Pankaj Kumar Tripathi.


The bus stopped at a nearby petrol pump on Nagnathpur National Highway at 5.30 am. While some passengers had gone to the fields to defecate, the three women went near the road divider and in the meantime an unknown speeding vehicle hit the women, he said. PTI reported.


The women died on their way to the hospital, the SHO said.

They were travelling from West Bengal's Purulia in order to take dip at Prayagraj's Triveni Sangam in Maha Kumbh, the SHO said, adding that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem, PTI reported.

Maha Kumbh 2025: Four bodies of Karnataka's Belagavi devotees killed in stampede to be airlifted

Earlier, the bodies of four devotees from Karnataka's Belagavi who died in Maha Kumbh stampede in Prayagraj were to be transported from Prayagraj to Delhi and then airlifted to Belagavi, said Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mohammad Roshan, ANI reported.

Speaking to ANI reporters, DC Roshan expressed the district's sorrow over the tragic incident, stating, "The incident that occurred in Prayagraj yesterday has deeply saddened all of us. Yesterday night, the district administration of Belagavi district as well as the government of Karnataka has taken steps to coordinate with the district administration of Prayagraj to shift the dead bodies to the district."

"The decision was taken late last night to shift the deceased from Prayagraj to Delhi and then airlift the bodies from Delhi to Belagavi...We have made parallel arrangements in the city to do the post-mortem and other procedures in Belagavi," he added.

Earlier in the day, Karnataka minister Krishna Byre Gowda stated that senior officials are overseeing efforts to bring back the bodies, ANI cited.

"IPS officer Hariram Shankar is coordinating the movement of mortal remains of four people from Kumbh Mela, moving in two ambulances towards Delhi. Special DC, Harsha from Belagavi is reaching Delhi. Both will ensure and also fly with the mortal remains to reach Belagavi this evening," Gowda told ANI.

(With agency inputs)

Mahakumbh 2025 Uttar Pradesh Prayagraj news india India news

