Multiple fire tender teams are at the scene, working to extinguish the blaze

A fire broke out in Sector 18 of Prayagraj's Mahakumbh Mela Kshetra on Friday, prompting swift action from firefighters, ANI reported.

Multiple fire tender teams are at the scene, working to extinguish the blaze.

As per ANI, this incident comes after another fire that had occurred last week, where 15 tents in an open area in Prayagraj caught fire. The incident happened in the Chatnag Ghat Police Station area.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported, and the blaze was quickly brought under control. Later, the tents were found to be unauthorised.

"We got information about a fire in 15 tents under the Chatnag Ghat Police Station area, today. Taking immediate action, the fire was brought under control and doused," UP Fire Department official Pramod Sharma said.

Other incidents at the Maha Kumbh 2025 include a fire caused by an explosion of cooking gas cylinders, as well as a tragic stampede that caused the deaths of 30 individuals and 60 injuries on January 29, ANI reported.

The Uttar Pradesh government announced financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh for the families of the deceased. State CM Yogi Adityanath has also ordered a judicial inquiry and said that a judicial committee will submit its report to the state government within a time limit.

Mahakumbh 2025, which began on January 13, will continue till February 26. The remaining significant 'snan' dates in Mahakumbh are February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri), ANI cited.

Maha Kumbh 2025: ‘Digital Kumbh, missing digits’

Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday alleged that the government was hiding the number of deaths in the stampede at the Kumbh congregation in Prayagraj, and demanded strict action against those trying to cover up the “mis-management” in organising the fair.

Participating in the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address, Yadav said the government claimed to organise digital Kumbh, but was hiding the digits of the dead.

Yadav demanded that the government call an all party meeting to discuss the arrangements of the Kumbh and hand over disaster management and Lost and Found Centre to the Army. “The government is continuously reeling out budget numbers, please also give the numbers of those who died in the Kumbh,” Yadav said.

He also demanded disciplinary action against officers who have tried to cover up the “mis-management” in the arrangements for the Kumbh.

“The figures for the deaths in the Maha Kumbh accident, treatment of injured, availability of medicines, doctors, food, water, transport should be presented in Parliament,” he said.



