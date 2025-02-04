Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut stirred a heated debate in Rajya Sabha by alleging that the actual death toll in the January 29 Maha Kumbh stampede was 2,000, contradicting the official count of 30. His claim led to protests from the ruling party and a demand for authentication.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday triggered an uproar in the Rajya Sabha by alleging that the death toll in the January 29 Maha Kumbh stampede was significantly higher than the official figures, claiming that "2,000 people had died" in the tragic incident. His statement led to strong protests from the treasury benches, prompting Deputy Chairman Harivansh to demand authentication of the figure.

As per PTI, Raut raised his concerns during the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address, challenging the government’s official count of 30 fatalities. He questioned whether the reported numbers were accurate and accused authorities of concealing the actual toll.

“When the stampede happened four to five days ago, it was initially claimed that it was merely a rumour and that only 30 people had lost their lives. Is this figure correct? Do not hide the truth. We are responsible even if a single life is lost. The number we have personally witnessed is 2,000 deaths,” Raut stated, as per PTI reports.

The Shiv Sena leader blamed “poor management” for the incident and alleged that the Maha Kumbh had been turned into a “political event for political marketing.”

He further remarked that in other countries, such a large-scale tragedy would have resulted in demands for the resignation of both the prime minister and the chief minister.

His claims were met with strong objections from BJP members, leading to a heated exchange in the House. Deputy Chairman Harivansh intervened, cautioning Raut and stating, “If you cite any figures, you must provide evidence to substantiate them.”

As per PTI reports, Raut assured that he would authenticate his claim by the evening.

His remarks came just a day after Congress President and Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge made a similar statement in the Rajya Sabha, alleging that “thousands” of people had died in the stampede. Kharge’s remarks had also sparked a row, with the Chairman directing him to retract the statement due to the lack of official confirmation.

During his speech, Raut also criticised the government, alleging that “all pillars of democracy have been destroyed” and that the ruling party remained fixated on electoral politics rather than governance.

“Unless the Prime Minister and the central ministries step out of the whirlpool of elections, the country will not progress,” he asserted.

As per PTI reports, BJP MP Anil Sukhdeorao Bonde countered the Opposition’s allegations, questioning why similar concerns were not raised about stampede-related casualties in Ajmer. He accused the Opposition of selective outrage.

(With inputs from PTI)