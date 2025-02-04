Breaking News
BMC Budget 2025: What Mumbai wants from the civic body
Mumbai trains to feature upgraded design for better passenger comfort
Mumbai: MPCB asks BMC to stop events at Shivaji Park
Saif Ali Khan attack case: ‘Attacker tried to break into Mannat’
Mumbai: Retired teacher loses Rs 11.8 lakh after replying to ad in newspaper
shot-button
HMPV HMPV
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Sanjay Rauts claim of 2000 deaths in Kumbh stampede sparks row in Rajya Sabha

Sanjay Raut’s claim of 2,000 deaths in Kumbh stampede sparks row in Rajya Sabha

Updated on: 04 February,2025 05:32 PM IST  |  Mumbai

Top

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut stirred a heated debate in Rajya Sabha by alleging that the actual death toll in the January 29 Maha Kumbh stampede was 2,000, contradicting the official count of 30. His claim led to protests from the ruling party and a demand for authentication.

Sanjay Raut’s claim of 2,000 deaths in Kumbh stampede sparks row in Rajya Sabha

File Pic

Listen to this article
Sanjay Raut’s claim of 2,000 deaths in Kumbh stampede sparks row in Rajya Sabha
x
00:00

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday triggered an uproar in the Rajya Sabha by alleging that the death toll in the January 29 Maha Kumbh stampede was significantly higher than the official figures, claiming that "2,000 people had died" in the tragic incident. His statement led to strong protests from the treasury benches, prompting Deputy Chairman Harivansh to demand authentication of the figure.


As per PTI, Raut raised his concerns during the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address, challenging the government’s official count of 30 fatalities. He questioned whether the reported numbers were accurate and accused authorities of concealing the actual toll.


“When the stampede happened four to five days ago, it was initially claimed that it was merely a rumour and that only 30 people had lost their lives. Is this figure correct? Do not hide the truth. We are responsible even if a single life is lost. The number we have personally witnessed is 2,000 deaths,” Raut stated, as per PTI reports.


The Shiv Sena leader blamed “poor management” for the incident and alleged that the Maha Kumbh had been turned into a “political event for political marketing.”

He further remarked that in other countries, such a large-scale tragedy would have resulted in demands for the resignation of both the prime minister and the chief minister.

His claims were met with strong objections from BJP members, leading to a heated exchange in the House. Deputy Chairman Harivansh intervened, cautioning Raut and stating, “If you cite any figures, you must provide evidence to substantiate them.”

As per PTI reports, Raut assured that he would authenticate his claim by the evening.

His remarks came just a day after Congress President and Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge made a similar statement in the Rajya Sabha, alleging that “thousands” of people had died in the stampede. Kharge’s remarks had also sparked a row, with the Chairman directing him to retract the statement due to the lack of official confirmation.

During his speech, Raut also criticised the government, alleging that “all pillars of democracy have been destroyed” and that the ruling party remained fixated on electoral politics rather than governance.

“Unless the Prime Minister and the central ministries step out of the whirlpool of elections, the country will not progress,” he asserted.

As per PTI reports, BJP MP Anil Sukhdeorao Bonde countered the Opposition’s allegations, questioning why similar concerns were not raised about stampede-related casualties in Ajmer. He accused the Opposition of selective outrage.

(With inputs from PTI) 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai news maharashtra sanjay raut India news kumbh mela Mahakumbh 2025

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK