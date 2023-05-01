Uttar Pradesh: Man thrashed in Muzaffarnagar on suspicion of cattle theft

A video of the incident purporting to show several people beating Mukeem with sticks has been widely circulated on social media

A 26-year-old man was allegedly tied to a tree and thrashed by a group of people on the suspicion of being a cattle thief in the Shahpur area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police here said on Monday.

A video of the incident purporting to show several people beating Mukeem with sticks has been widely circulated on social media.

In his police complaint, the victim's uncle Mansab Ali said Mukeem was returning from Shahpur when his car met with an accident. When he started walking on foot, several people accosted Mukeem and thrashed him after tying him to a tree in the Durgandpur village on Sunday, the police said.

Shahpur police station SHO Vinay Sharma said a case had been registered against eight people. Two accused, identified as Imran and Kasim, have been arrested.

