Uttar Pradesh: Man threatens to explode mosque, shoot cleric; held

A letter, threatening to shoot Imam Mufti Khurshid Alam and explode the Jama Masjid in Kila area here, was pasted by the accused on the wall of the mosque on Wednesday, Superintendent of Police Satyarth Aniruddh said.
A 25-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly threatening to blow off a mosque in Uttar Pradesh and shoot its cleric if he was not removed, police said.
The accused, Mohammad Samad, told police that he took the step as the Imam had not allowed him to play DJ on Eid, they said.
An FIR was registered against the accused at Kila police station.
