Uttar Pradesh Massive fire breaks out at chemical factory in Bareilly

Uttar Pradesh: Massive fire breaks out at chemical factory in Bareilly

Updated on: 13 May,2023 02:11 PM IST  |  Bareilly
ANI |

The fire broke out due to a short circuit

Uttar Pradesh: Massive fire breaks out at chemical factory in Bareilly

Representative Image

A massive fire broke out on Saturday at a chemical factory in the Parsakhera Industrial Area of Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly, said police.


The fire broke out due to a short circuit, the police further said.



The residents of the surrounding area have been evacuated as a precautionary measure.


Six fire tenders are present at the spot.

Also Read: Police-criminal nexus at local level helped many gangsters gain notoriety: UP's acting DGP

Further details are awaited.

Earlier this week on Wednesday four labourers were charred to death and six others suffered burn injuries when a fire broke out at a factory belonging to Ashoka Foam Private Limited, near the Delhi-Lucknow national highway in Jerh village of UP's Bareilly, officials said.

It is reported that over 100 workers were present inside the building when the fire broke out. The owner of the company and four others were booked in connection with the incident, UP police said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

