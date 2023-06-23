Breaking News
50-year-old man involved in over 20 cases of thefts held in Virar
Mumbai reports two Covid-19 cases, active tally in city at 29
Prime Minister Modi holds talks with President Biden at White House
COVID-19 jumbo centres 'scam': ED surveys BMC's Central Purchase Dept
Mira Road murder: 56-year-old accused remanded to judicial custody for 14 days
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Uttar Pradesh Mathuras Radharani temple bans half pants shorts mini skirts

Uttar Pradesh: Mathura's Radharani temple bans half-pants, shorts, mini skirts

Updated on: 23 June,2023 01:16 PM IST  |  Mathura
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Mathura's Radharani temple in Barsana has issued an order that bans people from wearing half-pants, bermuda shorts, and mini skirts while entering the temple

Uttar Pradesh: Mathura's Radharani temple bans half-pants, shorts, mini skirts

Representative image

Listen to this article
Uttar Pradesh: Mathura's Radharani temple bans half-pants, shorts, mini skirts
x
00:00

Mathura's Radharani temple in Barsana has issued an order that bans people from wearing half-pants, bermuda shorts, and mini skirts while entering the temple.


On Thursday, a poster was seen pasted outside the temple in Uttar Pradesh which stated, the order will come into effect in a week.


The temple authorities have also proscribed night suits and torn jeans too inside the premises.


Some months back, Radha Damodar temple too had banned the entry of those wearing such clothes.

On June 21, the management of Birua Badi temple in Budaun district too imposed a dress code for people visiting the temple. The temple banned jeans, t-shirts, night suits, torn jeans and other such dresses.

(with inputs from PTI)

 

Will you take intranasal vaccine as a precautionary dose?
uttar pradesh mathura india India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK