Uttar Pradesh: Mathura's Radharani temple bans half-pants, shorts, mini skirts

Mathura's Radharani temple in Barsana has issued an order that bans people from wearing half-pants, bermuda shorts, and mini skirts while entering the temple.

On Thursday, a poster was seen pasted outside the temple in Uttar Pradesh which stated, the order will come into effect in a week.

The temple authorities have also proscribed night suits and torn jeans too inside the premises.

Some months back, Radha Damodar temple too had banned the entry of those wearing such clothes.

On June 21, the management of Birua Badi temple in Budaun district too imposed a dress code for people visiting the temple. The temple banned jeans, t-shirts, night suits, torn jeans and other such dresses.

