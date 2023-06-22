Breaking News
Uttar Pradesh: Four killed due to lightning strikes

Updated on: 22 June,2023 06:50 PM IST  |  Sonbhadra
mid-day online correspondent |

Four people, including a minor, died after they were struck by lightning amid heavy rainfall in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh: Four killed due to lightning strikes

Representative image


Four people, including a minor, died after they were struck by lightning amid heavy rainfall in Uttar Pradesh.


Two people were also injured in lightning strikes, the official stated.


Deputy District Magistrate, Obra, Prabhakar Singh said, "Krishna Gopal Singh (58), Algu (60) and Golu (25) died after they were hit by lightning in Preet Nagar and Umesh (14) was killed in Bakhdor Tola."


"Two locals were injured after they were struck by lightning. They are undergoing treatment at a hospital," the deputy DM added.

According to the officials, the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

(with inputs from PTI) 

 

Weather uttar pradesh india India news national news

