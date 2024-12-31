Breaking News
Mumbai: Newborn found dead in dustbin in Kandivali
Two brothers killed over money dispute by relatives in Nagpur; four held
Big boost to India's future space missions: PSLV-C60 lifts off with SpaDeX space
Was threatened by cops to confess: Accused in Baba Siddique murder case
New Year: Traffic Police issues traffic advisory for motorists in south Mumbai
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > India News > Article > Uttar Pradesh Motorcyclist dies after being dragged under SUV in Sambhal

Uttar Pradesh: Motorcyclist dies after being dragged under SUV in Sambhal

Updated on: 31 December,2024 08:14 AM IST  |  Sambhal (UP)
PTI |

Top

A BJP sticker reading 'gram pradhan' is pasted on the rear windshield of the speeding SUV. The victim was identified as Sukhveer (50), a resident of Shahjad Kheda village, police said

Uttar Pradesh: Motorcyclist dies after being dragged under SUV in Sambhal

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
Uttar Pradesh: Motorcyclist dies after being dragged under SUV in Sambhal
x
00:00

A motorcyclist died after he was hit by an SUV and dragged under it for some distance, police said on Monday. An FIR has been registered against the SUV driver. The police action came after a purported video of the incident surfaced on social media on Monday.


In the video, the SUV is seen dragging the motorcycle under it, causing sparks on the road. A BJP sticker reading 'gram pradhan' is pasted on the rear windshield of the speeding SUV. The victim was identified as Sukhveer (50), a resident of Shahjad Kheda village, police said.


According to a complaint lodged by a relative of the victim, Sukhveer was returning home from Hayatnagar on Sunday evening when a Bolero hit him on Moradabad road and the SUV driver dragged him under his vehicle for some distance. Sukhveer was rushed to the Sambhal hospital, from where he was referred to Moradabad.


He died during treatment on Monday, the complaint stated. Station House Officer (SHO), Sambhal, Anuj Kumar Tomar said a case of culpable homicide has been registered against the SUV driver and the vehicle has been seized. The matter is being investigated.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Uttar Pradesh Sambhal india India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK