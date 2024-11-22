Breaking News
MVA forming next govt in Maharashtra: Balasaheb Thorat
Foreign national arrested from Mumbai airport for smuggling cocaine worth Rs 34.96 crore
BJP mob tried to enter EVM strong room, attempt foiled: Rohit Pawar
Man held after retired teacher loses Rs 23.69 lakh in share trading fraud
Baba Siddique Murder: 26-year-old arrested in Nagpur for facilitating money transfers to other accused in case
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > News > India News > Article > Pump owner son shot at over petrol bill in UPs Kaushambi

Pump owner, son shot at over petrol bill in UP's Kaushambi

Updated on: 22 November,2024 09:53 PM IST  |  Kaushambi (UP)
PTI |

Top

Both injured were taken to a nearby hospital from where they were referred to SRN Hospital in Prayagraj

Pump owner, son shot at over petrol bill in UP's Kaushambi

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article
Pump owner, son shot at over petrol bill in UP's Kaushambi
x
00:00

A customer on Friday shot and wounded a petrol pump owner and his son in a fight over money, police said.


It happened around 11 am when a youth from Sevdha village came on a motorcycle to the Indian Oil petrol pump in Dulhapur village and asked for a refill worth Rs 100, Superintendent of Police Brijesh Kumar Srivastava said.


After the refill, Deependra Singh, a son of petrol pump owner Nanki Devi, asked the customer to pay Rs 50 more since he had filled extra petrol. But when he refused, a fight broke out between the two.


After the fight, the customer called up some people from his village, beat the pump staff, and shot Deependra Singh in the stomach and pump owner Nanki Devi in his hand, the SP said.

The officer said both wounded were taken to a nearby hospital from where they were referred to SRN Hospital in Prayagraj.

The attackers have been identified from footage from CCTV cameras installed at the petrol pump and raids are being conducted to nab them, the officer said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

uttar pradesh Crime News petroleum India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK