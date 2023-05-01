Shashikant was travelling in his van to the Mati outpost from Dewa police station on Sunday when he was allegedly assaulted on the suspicion that he hit the village head's son

Representative Image

Listen to this article Uttar Pradesh: Seven arrested for assaulting cop in Barabanki x 00:00

Seven people, including a Congress leader, were arrested for allegedly thrashing the in-charge of a police outpost in the Sipahia village of this Uttar Pradesh district, officials said on Monday.

Shashikant was travelling in his van to the Mati outpost from Dewa police station on Sunday when he was allegedly assaulted on the suspicion that he hit the village head's son, they added.

Also Read: Man held for objectionable post against UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Village head Jalil's son was playing on the road when passersby thought that he was hit by Shashikant's van. Subsequently, Jalil, his brother and local Congress leader Jamil and several others allegedly thrashed Shashikant, the police said.

The police later claimed that Shashikant's van did not hit Jalil's son, the police said, adding that the officer had suffered injuries and was admitted to a hospital.

A complaint was registered under provisions of the SC/ST Act and the Indian Penal Code following which all seven accused were arrested in this connection on Sunday, they said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.