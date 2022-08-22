Breaking News
Now, Munawar Faruqui’s Mumbai show cancelled, reason still a mystery
Maharashtra: Over 42,000 teaching jobs vacant for past 10 years in state
17-year-old kills self after jumping off 3-storey building in Vasai
Mumbai records 818 new Covid-19 cases and one death
Mumbai court extends Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's judicial custody till Sep 5
Home > News > India News > Article > Uttar Pradesh Six dead after truck van collision on Delhi Yamunotri Highway

Uttar Pradesh: Six dead after truck-van collision on Delhi-Yamunotri Highway

Updated on: 22 August,2022 10:52 AM IST  |  Saharanpur (UP)
PTI |

Top

The accident took place on Sunday night when the deceased were returning to their home in Mirzapur village.

Uttar Pradesh: Six dead after truck-van collision on Delhi-Yamunotri Highway

Representation Pic


Six members of a family were killed and another seriously injured in a collision between a truck and a van on the Delhi-Yamunotri Highway here, police said on Monday.


The accident took place on Sunday night when the deceased were returning to their home in Mirzapur village.

While four people died on the spot, two others succumbed to injuries in a hospital on Monday morning, Superintendent of Police (Dehat) Suraj Rai told PTI.


Also Read: UP: Man bitten while shooting video with snake, dies

The van was completely damaged in the collision.

The deceased were identified as Adil (25), his pregnant wife Asma (24), Mashkoor (26), his wife Rukhsar (27), Rihanna (38) and Sultana (35).

The truck driver fled from the spot, he said, adding the bodies have been sent for postmortem.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Do you feel low when you experience failure in a professional task?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
uttar pradesh news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK