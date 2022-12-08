Uttar Pradesh: SP candidate Dimple Yadav wins Mainpuri parliamentary bypoll by over 2.8 lakh votes

Considered as the SP's bastion, the seat was held by party founder and Dimple Yadav's father-in-law Mulayam Singh Yadav and got vacated after his death on October 10

Samajwadi Party candidate Dimple Yadav. Pic/PTI

Samajwadi Party candidate Dimple Yadav on Thursday won the Mainpuri parliamentary bypoll in Uttar Pradesh, defeating her nearest rival and BJP candidate Raghuraj Singh Shakya by 2,88,461 votes.

Considered as the SP's bastion, the seat was held by party founder and Dimple Yadav's father-in-law Mulayam Singh Yadav and got vacated after his death on October 10.

In 2019, Mulayam Singh Yadav won the Mainpuri seat by defeating BJP candidate Prem Singh Shakya by 94,389 votes.

