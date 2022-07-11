Breaking News
Uttar Pradesh: Stunt-performing tractor runs over bikers; One killed

Updated on: 11 July,2022 06:51 PM IST  |  Saharanpur (UP)
The other injured biker is still undergoing treatment and is said to be critical, the police said

Some youths performing stunts with their tractor allegedly ran over two bike-borne men here, leaving one of them dead and the other critically injured, police said on Monday. The incident happened Sunday evening in Gagalhedi Police Station area, when the two men asked the tractor-riders for space to overtake, police said.

They said since the victims belong to Dalit community and the accused from Gujjar caste, police have been deployed in the area as a precautionary measure. Allegedly, when they were asked for side, those on the tractor found the gesture impertinent and ran over the bikers, police said. Both the men were rushed to a local hospital, where one of them, Mulayam, 28, who had sustained some serious fractures, was declared dead by the doctors.




The other is still undergoing treatment and is said to be critical, police said.


SP (Rural) Suraj Rai told PTI that Mulayam's uncle Satveer filed a complaint alleging that his nephew and his friend Vishal were coming to Malli village from Dehradun to meet him, when some domineering youths started doing stunt with a tractor on the road.

When the two asked for side to pass, the uncle said, the tractor driver hit their bike and fled the scene leaving behind his nephew and his friend in bad shape.

Following Satveer's complaint, an FIR has been lodged against four men and an investigation is on, Rai said.

