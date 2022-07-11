Breaking News
Uttar Pradesh: Class 12 student held for objectionable Facebook post on CM Yogi Adityanath

Updated on: 11 July,2022 04:23 PM IST  |  Kannauj
PTI |

The police action came after some people complained to the state DGP about it on Twitter

Uttar Pradesh: Class 12 student held for objectionable Facebook post on CM Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath. File Pic


Police here arrested a Class 12 student for allegedly posting an objectionable photograph of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Facebook, police said on Monday.

The police action came after some people complained to the state DGP about it on Twitter.




Talgram police station SHO Harishyam Singh said Murhiya village resident Ashish Yadav (18) was arrested on Monday.

Officials said District Magistrate Rakesh Kumar Mishra and Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar Srivastava reached the Talgram police station and quizzed the student in a closed room.

