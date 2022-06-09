Breaking News
Mumbai: One dead, 19 injured as residential building collapses in Bandra
9 per cent of Mumbai's Covid-19 cases in past 24 days reported among children
Mumbai’s new Covid-19 cases inch towards 2,000
Four ghosts from the past reveal why they betrayed Mumbai
Mumbai: Fire breaks out at 4 scrap godowns in Mankhurd
Satyendar Jain's custodial remand extended for 5 days in PMLA case
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra BJP leader asks CM Yogi to include Marathi as optional language for students in UP

Maharashtra BJP leader asks CM Yogi to include Marathi as optional language for students in UP

Updated on: 09 June,2022 11:25 AM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

Singh wrote that during the tenure of 50 years, he noticed that when the students come to Maharashtra, they face a number of problems due to no knowledge of Marathi language

Maharashtra BJP leader asks CM Yogi to include Marathi as optional language for students in UP

UP CM Yogi Adityanath


Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) vice president Kripashankar Singh on Wednesday urged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to include Marathi as an optional language for students of Secondary and Higher Secondary in the state.

"As you know since last 50 years, I am staying in Maharashtra and maintaining relationship in Uttar Pradesh especially in Poorvanchal. During this tenure of 50 years I found that a big chunk of students who clears their Secondary and Higher Secondary examinations, they get migrated to Maharashtra for getting appropriate jobs," Singh said in his letter to Chief Minister Yogi.




Singh further wrote that during the tenure of 50 years, he noticed that when the students come to Maharashtra, they face a number of problems due to no knowledge of Marathi language. Not only this but there are many vacancies of State Government or corporations that require knowledge of Marathi language.


Show full article

mumbai news mumbai

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK