Uttar Pradesh: Suspected narcotics smuggler's property attached in Ghazipur

Updated on: 03 April,2023 11:13 AM IST  |  Ghazipur
Police said that the 322-square metre property that was attached was allegedly purchased using illegally acquired money

The authorities have attached a property belonging to suspected narcotics smuggler Sarfaraj Ansari in this Uttar Pradesh district's Nasruddin locality, officials said on Monday.


Ansari, who is accused of narcotics smuggling, has two cases registered against him in the City and the Jangipur police stations. He has been booked in another case in Dildarnagar, Deputy Superintendent of Police Guarav Kumar said.



The 322-square metre property that was attached was allegedly purchased using illegally acquired money, the police said.


The district magistrate had ordered the attachment of the property under the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act and the action was taken on Sunday, Kumar said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

