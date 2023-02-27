Breaking News
Uttar Pradesh: Three killed, 17 injured after bus overturns on Yamuna Expressway

Updated on: 27 February,2023 02:24 PM IST  |  Mathura
While bodies of the deceased were sent for postmortem, the injured were rushed to the district hospital, Senior Superintendent of Police Shailesh Kumar Pandey said

Representational Pic


Three passengers were killed and 17 injured when a Bihar-bound double decker bus overturned on the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura, officials said on Monday.


The incident took place on Sunday when the bus coming from Delhi hit a road divider and overturned.



While bodies of the deceased were sent for postmortem, the injured were rushed to the district hospital, Senior Superintendent of Police Shailesh Kumar Pandey said.


The victims are yet to be identified.

Chief Medical Superintendent, district hospital, Mathura, Dr Mukund Bansal, said the injured passengers were brought to the hospital around midnight on Sunday and six of those seriously injured were referred to the SN Medical College in Agra.

