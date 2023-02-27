Uttar Pradesh: Three killed, 17 injured after bus overturns on Yamuna Expressway

While bodies of the deceased were sent for postmortem, the injured were rushed to the district hospital, Senior Superintendent of Police Shailesh Kumar Pandey said

Representational Pic

Three passengers were killed and 17 injured when a Bihar-bound double decker bus overturned on the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura, officials said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday when the bus coming from Delhi hit a road divider and overturned.

While bodies of the deceased were sent for postmortem, the injured were rushed to the district hospital, Senior Superintendent of Police Shailesh Kumar Pandey said.

The victims are yet to be identified.

Also Read: Chhattisgarh: Woman fights wild boar to save 11-year-old daughter, dies

Chief Medical Superintendent, district hospital, Mathura, Dr Mukund Bansal, said the injured passengers were brought to the hospital around midnight on Sunday and six of those seriously injured were referred to the SN Medical College in Agra.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever