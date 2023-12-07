Uttar Pradesh: Two minor girls drown in drain in Agra

Two minor girls drowned after they slipped and fell into a drain while going to watch a wedding procession in Agra of Uttar Pradesh

Two minor girls drowned after they slipped and fell into a drain while going to watch a wedding procession in Agra of Uttar Pradesh, an official said on Thursday, reported the PTI.

The incident happened in Dhanauli in the Malpura police station area in Agra on Wednesday evening.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Sonam Kumar said Nisha, 7, and Alfiza, 5, died after falling into a drain when they went to see the wedding procession.

A boy accompanying the girls informed their families after they slipped and fell into the drain. A search operation was launched immediately.

The younger girl was rescued first and the older was found more than three hours later, the police officials said.

They were declared dead on arrival by doctors at the S N Medical College and Hospital in Agra.

The depth of the drain is 10 feet, the officials said.

Meanwhile, in an another incident in Maharashtra, in October, two minor children drowned after they went for a swim in a pond in Thane district's Bhiwandi town, the officials had earlier said.

As per the information shared by the civic official, a 12-year-old girl and a seven-year-old boy, both residents of Bhiwandi, ventured into the pond at Damangaon along with other children after having lunch.

An official at the police control room further stated, "As the two started drowning, the other children who were around raised an alarm."

"Some passers-by pulled the two children out of the pond. They were rushed to a hospital where doctors declared them brought dead," the civic official said.

The bodies of both the children were sent to a government hospital for postmortem.

"A case of accidental death has been registered," the police added.

In a similar incident, a 17-year-old boy lost his life due to drowning in the Mahim area of Mumbai on Wednesday, civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had earlier said.

The BMC received information about the tragic drowning incident on Wednesday around 1:50 pm. Following the report, “swift action was taken, and rescue teams, including the Mumbai Fire Brigade, were immediately dispatched to the scene”. A search operation was launched in an attempt to locate the victim.

(with PTI inputs)

