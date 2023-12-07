Karnataka woman booked for sending hoax bomb threat to police to get back at husband

A woman in Karnataka was booked for allegedly sending hoax bomb threat to the police reportedly to get back at her husband

Representational Pic/File/iStock

A woman in Karnataka was booked for allegedly sending hoax bomb threat to the police reportedly to get back at her husband, the police said, according to the PTI.

The news agency said, a case was registered against the 32-year-old woman by the city police on Thursday after she sent a hoax threat message to a police officer from her husband's mobile number to take revenge on him for allegedly breaking her cell phone, the police said.

According to police, the woman's husband broke her mobile phone after he stumbled upon her conversations with men she had befriended online.

This angered the woman. When she told this to her male friend who was a native of Bihar, he hatched a plan with another common friend to trap the woman's husband, the police said.

After the woman got another phone, her friend allegedly forwarded a hoax message about a bomb threat to her and suggested that she send it to a senior police officer from her husband's phone, the police said.

The woman acted on his suggestion and allegedly forwarded the hoax bomb threat from her husband's phone to the police officer on December 3, claiming that there would be a series of RDX bomb blasts. Once the message was sent successfully, she allegedly deleted it from his mobile phone, it said, the news agency reported.

Later, when the woman's husband was detained for questioning, the police turned suspicious and questioned his wife. She then confessed to having sent the message from her husband's phone to seek revenge on him for breaking her phone, they added.

The woman and her accomplices who gave her the idea of sending the threat message have been booked under different sections of Indian Penal Code as well as the Information Technology Act. Further investigation is underway, police said.

Meanwhile, last month, The Azad Maidan police have arrested an individual for allegedly making a hoax call to Mumbai Police's main control room.

According to the police, the accused made the call on Sunday. He had allegedly threatened to kill top political leaders of the country and also claimed that a bomb blast would occur in JJ Hospital.

(with PTI inputs)

