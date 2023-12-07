Mumbai: Three DN Nagar cops booked for abetting suicide by Firozabad police

Trio had visited 22-year-old believed to be cyber fraud beneficiary day before he hanged himself

The deceased was allegedly beaten by the cops. Representation pic

Three DN Nagar police personnel have been booked by the Firozabad police The deceased had been identified by the DN Nagar police as beneficiary in cyber fraud case The father further alleged that the Mumbai cops took Rs 1.30 lakh from the youth

Three DN Nagar police personnel have been booked by the Firozabad police in Uttar Pradesh after a 22-year-old youth died by suicide on December 2. The deceased, Suraj Rathod, had been identified by the DN Nagar police as a beneficiary in a cyber fraud case.

According to the Firozabad police, PSI Santosh Marsal and constables Gaikwad and Mhetre of the DN Nagar police were charged under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which deals with abetment of suicide.

As per the FIR filed with the Firozabad police, the deceased’s father claimed that the DN Nagar police team visited their home the day before the youth ended his life. Suraj was allegedly beaten by the cops while being taken to a police station.

The father further alleged that the Mumbai cops took Rs 1.30 lakh from the youth, leading him to hang himself from a ceiling fan the next day. After Suraj was found suspended from the fan, he was taken to Agra hospital, where he was declared dead.

An officer attached to the DN Nagar police station said, “Based on the details of transactions, our team visited his house to interrogate the individual. After an inquiry, we served him notice under Section 41A of the Code of Criminal Procedure, as per the law.”

The trio returned to Mumbai the next day after serving the notice.