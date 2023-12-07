Once an underground racing hub, how Mumbai Police curbed rash riding on Bandra-Kherwadi stretch

Mumbai Police transformed the Bandra-Kherwadi stretch, notorious for illegal bike racing, through their relentless efforts.
File Photo/iStock
Key Highlights
- Bandra-Kherwadi stretch was once notorious for hosting illegal bike racing events
- The crackdown on illegal racing activities began with a comprehensive strategy
- The police collaborated with traffic police to regulate traffic and prevent illegal racing
In the western suburbs of Mumbai, the Bandra-Kherwadi stretch, once notorious for hosting illegal bike racing events, has undergone a remarkable transformation with strategic measures taken by the Mumbai Police, The relentless efforts of the Mumbai Police have led to a complete stop to the motorbikes racing which had been ongoing for years at the patch, sources said.