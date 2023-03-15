Uttar Pradesh: Two suspected Rohingya persons arrested in Ballia

The Varanasi unit of the ATS and the Ballia district police arrested the duo -- identified as Arman alias Abu Talha and Abdul Amin -- based on a tip-off. After his arrest, Arman told the police that he is a Rohingya refugee and had come to India in 2008, the officer said

Two persons suspected to be Rohingya refugees have been arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) in Ballia for allegedly staying in the country illegally, an officer said on Wednesday.

The Varanasi unit of the ATS and the Ballia district police arrested the duo -- identified as Arman alias Abu Talha and Abdul Amin -- based on a tip-off. After his arrest, Arman told the police that he is a Rohingya refugee and had come to India in 2008, the officer said.

He said he used to work in a shop of Sagir Ahmed, a resident of Ballia, in Moreh in Manipur. He then moved to Ballia and started living in a rented house in the Umar Ganj locality.

Before the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, a former village head's brother provided him with a voter card, on the basis of which he subsequently obtained PAN, Aadhaar card and passport.

Ballia City police station in-charge Rajeev Singh said Arman had been living in Ballia for 15 years and Abdul Amin came here on Tuesday. An FIR has been registered and further investigation is underway.

