Uttar Pradesh: Two teenagers drown while bathing in river

Representative image/iStock

On Tuesday, two teenagers drowned while bathing in a river in Gonda, in Uttar Pradesh.

The teenagers identified as Amit Singh (18) and Abhay Tiwari (17), residents of Bhaduva Tarhar village, had gone to the riverbank along with their buffaloes.

"After leaving the buffaloes to graze, the duo entered the river for bathing and drowned when they slipped into deep water," Additional Superintendent of Police Shivraj Prajapati said.

Local residents rescued both the teenagers from the river and took them to a nearby hospital.

"Both teenagers were declared dead by the doctor,", the ASP Prajapati said.

"Their bodies have been sent for post-mortem," he added.

(with inputs from PTI)