A woman police inspector in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow who had filed a complaint against the young man was allegedly kidnapped and forced to drop the case, the police said, as reported by ANI

The woman managed to escape and filed another complaint against the man.

According to ANI, the inspector told police that Anshuman Pandey, a native of Prayagraj had been harassing her for the past six months and got her abducted when she refused to listen to his demands.

Pandey, according to the inspector was pressuring her to withdraw a previous case she had registered against him.

The accused has been allegedly harassing the woman, who has been posted at Lucknow's Babu Banarasi Das (BBD) police station, for the last six months to withdraw cases lodged against him, an official said

According to the FIR filed at the BBD Police Station which was cited by ANI, the woman alleged she was abducted from her home.

She alleged that she was threatened to be killed if the case lodged against Pandey was not withdrawn.

She said that she was left at a deserted spot near the Bithauli intersection from where she managed to flee and reach the BBD Police Station and registered a new case against Pandey.

As per an ANI report, the police said that a case was registered based on the inspector's allegations. Police further said that they are reviewing CCTV footage and that further action will be taken accordingly.

Meanwhile, in an another incident, a shopkeeper and his two aides were arrested for allegedly assaulting a 36-year-old Mumbai police personnel at Byculla in central Mumbai following an argument over money, an official has said, the PTI reported on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Sunday morning at Dockyard Grain Store located near Dockyard Road, he said.

"The victim, an official posted at Tardeo police station, had gone to purchase groceries and household items. After buying the goods, the shopkeeper told him that he does not have a change to return the remaining amount, following which the police personnel went to another shop, got the change and made the payment to the shopkeeper," the official said, according to the PTI.

"While tendering the change, the police personnel passed a comment against the shopkeeper, saying that while he runs a big shop he does not have change.

Angry over the remark, the shopkeeper and his two aides started arguing with the cop and beat him up," he said.

(with ANI and PTI inputs)