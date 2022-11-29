×
Breaking News
Shraddha Walkar murder case: When we went to file missing complaint on Aug 15, they refused and said she’ll return, says cousin
Mumbai: Passenger bodies to talk to railway minister in Bandra Terminus row
Death on Goa to Mumbai bus leaves police puzzled
Mumbai: Did MIDC give Rs 185-cr contract to blacklisted contractor?
Mumbai: Three held for abducting and robbing men by posing as CBI officers

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > News > India News > Article > Uttar Pradesh Woman locks minor stepdaughter in box booked for attempt to murder

Uttar Pradesh: Woman locks minor stepdaughter in box, booked for attempt to murder

Updated on: 29 November,2022 12:02 PM IST  |  Muzaffarnagar
PTI |

Top

A case under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused Shilpi

Uttar Pradesh: Woman locks minor stepdaughter in box, booked for attempt to murder

Representative Image


A woman has been booked for allegedly locking her nine-year-old stepdaughter in a box, police said on Tuesday.


A case under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused Shilpi, they said.



According to police, the accused is pregnant and has not yet been arrested.


Also Read: Uttar Pradesh: 29 cows found dead in Mathura

Radhika was reported missing on Monday evening. When police rushed to her house, they found her inside a box in an unconscious condition, Deputy Superintendent of Police Ayush Vikram Singh said.

The girl later told police that her stepmother had locked her inside the box, he said.

The minor's father, Sonu Sharma married Shilpi after getting a divorce from his first wife. Radhika was living with them, police said. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
uttar pradesh muzaffarnagar national news india India news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK