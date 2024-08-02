The videos showed him placing various objects on railway tracks after which an investigation was launched

The YouTuber seen carrying a gas cylinder at a railway track. Pic/Railways

In a significant crackdown, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has arrested a YouTuber from Uttar Pradesh for endangering public safety by placing random object on railway tracks, an official said on Friday.

According to an official statement, the YouTuber was held tampering with railway tracks by placing random objects including rocks and gas cylinder on the tracks in his videos to gain attention.

The YouTuber was identified as Gulzar Sheikh, a content creator with over 200,000 subscribers.

Sheikh’s videos, which showed him placing various objects on railway tracks, went viral on X, prompting an urgent investigation by the police officials.

"On August 1, 2024, after reviewing Sheikh’s YouTube channel and social media activities, the RPF and local police arrested him at his home in Khandrauli Village, Soraon (Allahabad), Uttar Pradesh," an official statement said.

It further said that the RPF has charged Sheikh under several sections of the Railway Act.

#NoCompromise with #RailSafety@RPF_INDIA appeals to all #reel-makers to please refrain from activities which endanger safety of #Railwaypassengers.

Please report if you witness any such activity on Social media#Dial139#OperationYatriSuraksha pic.twitter.com/m7cl9XCffy — RPF INDIA (@RPF_INDIA) August 2, 2024

"The Director General (DG) of RPF praised the Lucknow Division officials for their quick action and stressed that legal proceedings against Sheikh will serve as a warning to others who might risk railway safety. He also highlighted the importance of keeping railways safe and assured that any threats to railway security will be met with strict legal action," the statement further said.

DG RPF also appealed to the public not to indulge in such activities and report any acts which compromise the railway security and safety. Such information can be given to the Railway Protection Force or on Rail Madad through the toll-free helpline number 139, it stated.

26-year-old arrested for drunk driving and performing stunts in Mumbai

Meanwhile, in an another incident in Mumbai, the Andheri police arrested a 26-year-old man for drunk driving and performing stunts, which resulted in him crashing his vehicle into a parked car in Andheri East. According to the police, the accused was hanging out of the car window while attempting to steer. A local driver recorded a video of the incident, which helped the police apprehend the suspect.

The accused, Suraj Jhaman Saav (26), a resident of Virar, operates a tourist vehicle. After a medical examination at Cooper Hospital, police confirmed that Saav was drunk. He admitted to the police that he was only performing stunts. Saav is a cab driver who runs a tourist vehicle service.

According to a police official, the incident occurred in the early morning at 12:30 am near Dragon Flyover on Andheri-Ghatkopar Link Road in Andheri East on July 30.

A police officer stated, "Constable Tanaji Koduskar (56), attached to the Andheri police station, received a call from the control room about a major accident near Dragon Flyover. Constable Koduskar, along with constables Parab and Shelar, rushed to the scene to assist. Upon arrival, a local person informed the police that the accused was driving the car while performing stunts."

"A local car driver recorded a video of the accused driving the car while entangling himself on the window and adjusting the steering. The car was moving in a zigzag manner, and Saav was endangering both his life and the lives of others. According to the video, Saav narrowly avoided crashing into other cars multiple times. However, he eventually crashed his vehicle into a parked car, causing damages," the police officer added.

A police officer said, "Saav consumed alcohol with his friends at a bar in Andheri. Later, he drove his tourist car while returning it to the owner's place."