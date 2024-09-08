Breaking News
Beware of stingray and jelly fish bites during Ganpati visarjan: BMC
Vistara flight from Mumbai to Frankfurt diverted to Turkey on security concerns
Woman drugged, raped at birthday party in Thane; 3 held
Mumbai Police deploys thousands of cops across city for Ganeshotsav
Bombay HC transfers Abhishek Ghosalkar's murder case probe to CBI
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcome baby girl
shot-button
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > News > India News > Article > Uttarakhand 3 boys held for attempted rape of schoolmate

Uttarakhand: 3 boys held for attempted rape of schoolmate

Updated on: 08 September,2024 06:28 PM IST  |  Rudrapur
PTI |

Top

The girl's mother lodged a complaint at the local police station, alleging that the three students aged between 6 to 11 years of the same school beat up her daughter and attempted to rape her

Uttarakhand: 3 boys held for attempted rape of schoolmate

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article
Uttarakhand: 3 boys held for attempted rape of schoolmate
x
00:00

Three boys were apprehended after a woman accused them of attempting to rape her four-year-old daughter at their school in Udham Singh Nagar district, police said on Sunday.


The incident took place at a primary school on September 3, they said.



According to police, the woman had dropped her daughter at the school around 8 am as usual and she came home crying two-three hours later.


The woman said when she asked, the girl told her that the boys had beaten her up at the school and she felt pain in her private parts.

The girl's mother lodged a complaint at the local police station, alleging that the three students aged between 6 to 11 years of the same school beat up her daughter and attempted to rape her.

Udham Singh Nagar Superintendent of Police (City) Manoj Katyal said it will legally be called attempt to rape.

"But the six-year-old has been sent home. And two other boys who are 10 and 11.5 years of age have been sent to a juvenile care," Katyal said.

A case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he added.

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand Education Department has suspended the principal of the primary school and transferred the headmaster over the incident, an official said.

The action was taken after negligence by the principal and headmaster came to light in the incident, District's Basic Education Officer Harendra Mishra, said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

uttarakhand sexual crime Crime News India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK