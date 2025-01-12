Breaking News
Uttarakhand: 5 killed, 17 injured as bus falls into gorge

Updated on: 13 January,2025 08:12 AM IST  |  Dehradun
Agencies |

Eight of the injured have been referred to a higher health center in Srinagar in critical condition.

Five people died and 17 others were injured after a bus fell into a ditch in Uttarakhand’s Pauri Garhwal on Sunday, officials said.


According to the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the accident took place near Dahalchauri where the bus went out of control and fell into a 100 meters deep gorge.


The bus, with 22 passengers on board, was en route to Dahalchauri from Pauri, they said, adding that four people died on the spot while another succumbed later.


Pauri DM Ashish Chauhan has directed the officials of the Transport Department to investigate the causes of the accident. 

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief over the accident and also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

