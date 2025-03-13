Breaking News
Uttarakhand: CM Dhami participates in Holi Milan in RSS office in Dehradun

Updated on: 13 March,2025 11:21 PM IST  |  India
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday participated in the Holi Milan ceremony organised at RSS headquarters on Tilak Road, Dehradun

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday participated in the Holi Milan ceremony organised at RSS headquarters on Tilak Road, Dehradun.


He extended Holi wishes to all RSS volunteers. On the eve of the occasion, Prant Pracharak Shailendra, Sanjay, Satendra, BJP General Secretary Organisation Ajay Kumar, and others were present.


Earlier in the day, Dhami visited the residence of senior Congress leader and former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat.


Taking to X, Dhami wrote in a post, "On the auspicious occasion of Holi, I met the former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, respected Harish Rawat, at his residence and wished him for the festival of colours. I pray to God for his good health and long life."

The CM participated in Holi celebrations at his residence and extended his greetings.

The CM also highlighted the state's commitment to passing traditions to future generations. "We continue to take forward our culture and heritage and hand it over to our next generation. I congratulate and greet everyone on the occasion of Holi," said CM Dhami.

Visuals showed CM Dhami and his wife, Geeta Dhami, dancing with the people of the 'Tharu' tribe at the Holi Milan. The Chief Minister also played the dholak and the manjeera while shaking a leg with the group of dancers at the event. Dhami also attended the Holi Milan Samaroh in New Delhi, hosted by MoS Almora-Pithoragarh MP Ajay Tamta.

CM Dhami joined in the festive spirit, participating in cultural programmes and celebrating Holi with fellow BJP leaders, making the most of the vibrant occasion. 

BJP National Secretary Dushyant Kumar Gautam accompanied Dhami.

"The great enthusiasm with which Holi is being celebrated - not only Uttarakhand but everyone is celebrating Holi. There is also the joy of winning Delhi. Delhi is filled with new colours," Dushyant Kumar Gautam told ANI on Wednesday.

