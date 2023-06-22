Uttarakhand: Eight pilgrims feared killed as car falls into gorge in Munsiyari

An SDRF team has been dispatched to the spot but the rescuers are yet to reach the victims in the gorge, Pithoragarh District Magistrate Rina Joshi said

Eight pilgrims were feared killed and four seriously injured on Thursday when the car they were travelling in fell into a 600-metre-deep gorge in Uttarakhand's Munsiyari, reported news agency PTI.

An SDRF team has been dispatched to the spot but the rescuers are yet to reach the victims in the gorge, Pithoragarh District Magistrate Rina Joshi told PTI.

The accident occurred around 7.30 am when the pilgrims from Sama village in Bageshwar district were on their way to Kokila Devi temple in Hokra, Didihat SDM Anil Kumar Shukla told PTI.

Heavy rains last night had muddied the road, leaving little of it fit to drive on, locals said.

"The debris that had accumulated on the road due to heavy rains last night left little drivable space," Sundar Singh, a resident of Hokra Village, told PTI.

In another incident, one person was killed and another man was injured when the vehicle carrying them skidded off a road and fell into a gorge in Lower Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh, police told PTI on Thursday.

The accident occurred at a place, 25 km from Likabali town, on the Likabali-Basar-Aalo road on Wednesday, Likabali police station officer in-charge Inspector Bisor Boje told PTI.

The vehicle was on its way to Gensi from Likabali.

Owner of the vehicle, Tumi Doke, died on the spot while the driver identified as Ige Nada was seriously injured, the police officer told PTI.

Nada was rushed to a hospital in Assam's Dibrugarh for better treatment.

Boje said, "The cause of the accident will be known only after recording the statement of the driver."

The vehicle rolled down some 100 metres off the road and could not be recovered due to inclement weather.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the family after post-mortem examination.

Meanwhile, around 21 passengers travelling to Varanasi from the district's Shaktinagar locality were injured when their bus fell into a ditch near Markundi in the Chopan area, police said on Wednesday.

Circle Officer (City) Rahul Pandey told PTI around 1 am on Tuesday, the bus driver lost control over the vehicle and it fell into a 50-feet-deep ditch.

He added a roadways bus following the vehicle informed the police about the accident.

The passengers were rescued by a team led by the Gurma police outpost in-charge and sent to the district hospital, the police said.

There were 35 passengers in the bus. The remaining passengers were sent to their respective destinations by other buses, they added.

