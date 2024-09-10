One person died and three sustained injuries after being buried under debris falling from a hill near the landslide-affected region of the Sonprayag area in Uttarakhand on Tuesday

According to Uttarakhand Police, information was received about some travellers reportedly buried under the debris, following which a joint operation was carried out by the police, administration, state disaster response forces, and national disaster response forces.



Following the operation, three people were rescued in an injured condition and one was found dead, reported news agency ANI.



"In the landslide-affected area near the Sonprayag area, some travellers were reported to be buried under debris falling from the hill. On this information, during a joint rescue operation by the police, administration, SDRF and NDRF, 03 persons were rescued in an injured condition and 01 was found dead," Uttarakhand Police said on social media platform X.

