Uttarakhand: One dead, three injured after getting buried under debris near landslide site in Sonprayag

Updated on: 10 September,2024 01:14 PM IST  |  Sonprayag
ANI |

One person died and three sustained injuries after being buried under debris falling from a hill near the landslide-affected region of the Sonprayag area in Uttarakhand on Tuesday

One person died and three sustained injuries after being buried under debris falling from a hill near the landslide-affected region of the Sonprayag area in Uttarakhand on Tuesday.

According to Uttarakhand Police, information was received about some travellers reportedly buried under the debris, following which a joint operation was carried out by the police, administration, state disaster response forces, and national disaster response forces.

Following the operation, three people were rescued in an injured condition and one was found dead, reported news agency ANI.

"In the landslide-affected area near the Sonprayag area, some travellers were reported to be buried under debris falling from the hill. On this information, during a joint rescue operation by the police, administration, SDRF and NDRF, 03 persons were rescued in an injured condition and 01 was found dead," Uttarakhand Police said on social media platform X. 


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.




uttarakhand Landslide india India news national news

