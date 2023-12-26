Six workers were killed and another four injured on Tuesday when a brick kiln wall collapsed on them in Uttarakhand's Haridwar

Listen to this article Uttarakhand: Six workers killed in Haridwar brick kiln wall collapse, probe ordered x 00:00

As many as six workers were killed and another four injured on Tuesday when a brick kiln wall collapsed on them in Uttarakhand's Haridwar district, the police said, reported the PTI.

According to the news agency, the accident took place in Lahboli village, said Haridwar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Pramendra Dobhal, who was on the spot.

They were working at the brick kiln when the wall collapsed, the SSP said.

"We are looking into the circumstances that led to the accident. Tough legal action will be taken against whoever is found responsible," Dobhal added, as per the PTI.

Five labourers died on the spot while another succumbed at a private hospital in Roorkee where all the injured were taken to, SP (Rural) Swapan Kishore said.

A horse was also killed after getting buried under the rubble of the wall, he said.

A magisterial probe has been ordered into the incident by District Magistrate Dheeraj Singh Garbiyal. The probe will be conducted by the joint magistrate, Roorkee, according to the PTI.

Workers were busy making bricks at Saanvi brick kiln in the village when the wall collapsed over them and some cattle, leading to chaos, the SP (rural) said.

On receiving the information, senior officials along with a district disaster management team reached the spot and started relief and rescue work.

The workers trapped under the debris were pulled out with the help of an earth mover.

Five of the workers were killed on the spot while another succumbed to injuries at the hospital. Four are under treatment out of which the condition of two continues to be critical, Kishore said.

Three of the labourers were from Lahboli village, one from Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh and the rest from nearby villages, he said.

In an another incident, Two workers were feared to be trapped after an under-construction building collapsed in Bengaluru, police said, reported the PTI.

According to officials, the cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained.

Earlier, five workers were feared to be trapped after the wall of a temple collapsed in Haryana's Gurugram on Monday.

According to the police, the NDRF has been informed and efforts are underway to rescue a buried worker who is visible.

"We received information from the control room that an under-construction wall has collapsed near a temple and some workers were buried under it. NDRF has been informed. A worker that is buried is visible and efforts are underway to rescue him," Gurugram ACP Mukesh Kumar said.

(with PTI inputs)

