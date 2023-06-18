Breaking News
Vaishno Devi board tops National Water Awards for 3rd year

Updated on: 18 June,2023 08:49 AM IST  |  Jammu
Agencies

Top

The shrine board bagged the ‘Best Institution for Campus Usage’ award in the fourth National Water Awards, they said

Vaishno Devi. File pic

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) has secured a hat-trick of winning the first prize in the “National Water Awards” for the promotion of water conservation and proper management of water, officials said. The shrine board bagged the ‘Best Institution for Campus Usage’ award in the fourth National Water Awards, they said. 


An official said Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar conferred the award during a ceremony organised at the Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi by the Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation under the Jal Shakti Ministry. A total of 41 winners, including the Vaishno Devi shrine board, were selected.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


national news Vaishnodevi Temple jammu and kashmir india India news

