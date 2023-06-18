Vaishno Devi board tops National Water Awards for 3rd year

The shrine board bagged the ‘Best Institution for Campus Usage’ award in the fourth National Water Awards, they said

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) has secured a hat-trick of winning the first prize in the “National Water Awards” for the promotion of water conservation and proper management of water, officials said. The shrine board bagged the ‘Best Institution for Campus Usage’ award in the fourth National Water Awards, they said.

An official said Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar conferred the award during a ceremony organised at the Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi by the Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation under the Jal Shakti Ministry. A total of 41 winners, including the Vaishno Devi shrine board, were selected.

