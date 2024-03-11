Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be flag off the train via video conferencing on March 12

Vande Bharat train. File pic

The Western Railway on Monday announced that it is all set to introduce the Vande Bharat Express Train between Ahmedabad and Mumbai Central with effect from March 13, 2024. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be flag off the train via video conferencing on March 12, the statement issued by western railway said.

Currently, five Vande Bharat trains are running over Western Railway, namely Gandhinagar Capital - Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad (Sabarmati) - Jodhpur, Ahmedabad - Jamnagar, Indore-Bhopal - Nagpur and Udaipur - Jaipur.

Apart from flagging Vande Bharat Express Train between Ahmedabad and Mumbai Central, PM Modi will also flag off extension of Ahmedabad – Jamnagar Vande Bharat Express upto Okha on March 12.

The regular run of Ahmedabad - Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Superfast Express will commence from March 13. The train will run six days a week and will not run on Sundays, the press statement from western railway said.

The railways has also issued train timings. Train No. 22962 Ahmedabad - Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Superfast Express will leave Ahmedabad at 06:10 hrs and will arrive Mumbai Central at 11:35 hrs. Similarly in return direction Train No. 22961 Mumbai Central- Ahmedabad Vande Bharat Superfast Express will depart from Mumbai Central at 15:55 hrs and will reach Ahmedabad at 21:25 hrs.

Enroute the train will halt at Vadodara, Surat, Vapi and Borivali station in both directions. The train will comprise of AC Chair car and Executive Chair car, western railway said.

PM Modi in December 2023, flagged off the Jalna - Mumbai Vande Bharat Express and regular services started from January 1. According to central railway press statement, two Amrit Bharat and five other Vande Bharat services between different were cities were also also flagged off.

The train departs from Jalna around 5.05 am and reaches the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai at 11.55 am. It halts at Dadar, Thane, Kalyan Junction, Nashik Road, Manmad Junction and Aurangabad stations on both the directions.