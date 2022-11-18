×
Veer Savarkar row: BJP workers barge into Congress' Pune office to protest against Rahul Gandhi's remarks; detained

Updated on: 18 November,2022 03:31 PM IST  |  Pune
We detained 10 to 15 workers from the premises of Congress Bhavan, a police officer said

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha activists raise slogans in Mumbai on Friday during a protest against Rahul Gandhi over his remarks. Pic/ PTI


Several workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) barged into the Congress's Pune city headquarters on Friday and attempted to blacken the photographs of party leader Rahul Gandhi to protest against his remarks on late Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar, police said.


The protesters shouted slogans against Rahul Gandhi and stuck posters with the message "Mafiveer (mercy seeker) Jawaharlal Nehru" on the walls of Congress Bhavan, an official from Shivaji Nagar police said.



"We detained 10 to 15 workers from the premises of Congress Bhavan," inspector Arvind Mane said.


One of the members of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the BJP's youth wing, said they came to the Congress Bhavan to condemn Gandhi's remarks against Savarkar.

"We doubt if Gandhi knows the Congress' history because late prime minister Indira Gandhi had given 'sanmaan patra' (citation) to Savarkar," he said.

During a press conference at Wadegaon village in Akola district on Thursday, Gandhi criticised Savarkar alleging that he had helped the British rulers and written a mercy petition to them out of fear.

The Congress leader had also earlier said that Savarkar was a symbol of the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). His remarks have triggered protests.

Meanwhile, the Pune police registered an offence against two Congress workers after they wrote "maafiveer" on a board at Savarkar's memorial in Swargate area on Friday.

"The Congress workers allegedly wrote 'maafiveer' on a board at the Savarkar Smarak, located near Sarasbaug in Swargate area," said senior inspector Ashok Indalkar of Swargate police station.

An offence under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot ), 504 (intentional insult to any person leading to provocation), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant ), and relevant sections of Prevention of Defacement of Property Act.

Meanwhile, the BJP's city unit said that in view of the incident, they would "cleanse" the Savarkar Smarak with milk.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

