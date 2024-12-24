Breaking News
Vehicles stuck, tourists stranded after heavy snowfall in Himachal's Manali; 700 rescued

Updated on: 24 December,2024 09:06 AM IST  |  Manali
ANI |

Visuals from the area showed police personnel assisting travellers and drivers in navigating their vehicles as snowfall continued.

Representation pic

A fresh spell of heavy snowfall in Himachal Pradesh's Manali on Monday left several vehicles stuck and tourists stranded in their vehicles for hours between Solang and Atal Tunnel, Rohtang. According to officials, around 1,000 vehicles were stuck in a long traffic jam, prompting police to launch a rescue operation and shift around 700 tourists to safe places.


Visuals from the area showed police personnel assisting travellers and drivers in navigating their vehicles as snowfall continued. Local authorities also coordinated the rescue operations. The influx of tourists arriving to celebrate Christmas and New Year in the snow-covered mountains seems to have added to the situation. Earlier, Shimla was blanketed in a pristine sheet of snow, bringing renewed hope and joy to the city.


The mesmerizing snowfall, which began after a two-week gap since the first snowfall on December 8, has not only delighted visitors but also rejuvenated the spirits of the local tourism industry, which has been struggling to recover from the losses inflicted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Tourists, captivated by the beauty of the snow-clad hills, are extending their stay, making this a season of cheer and celebration for all. This unexpected snowfall has infused excitement among those dreaming of a "White Christmas." Many tourists, initially planning to leave, have decided to stay back, soaking in the wintry charm of Shimla.


Meanwhile, local businesses, particularly in the tourism and hospitality sectors, are optimistic about an extended tourist season, hoping to make the most of this enchanting winter spell. Tourists from across the country are overjoyed with snowfall, calling it a "once-in-a-lifetime experience." Hemant, a visitor from Rewari, Haryana, described his emotions upon witnessing the snowfall.

"The snowfall is such a beautiful sight. The weather is amazing. We didn't expect this at all, but when we woke up this morning, there was snow. We were planning to leave, but now we've decided to stay longer. This is the first snowfall I've ever seen, and it's a lifetime experience for me." Said Hemant. Pramod Yogi, a tourist from Faridabad, Haryana, said the feeling was indescribable.

"The joy this snowfall has brought is beyond words. Experiencing the stunning beauty of nature for the first time in my life has been amazing. I urge everyone to visit this place and enjoy it. Watching the snowfall has been a thrilling experience, and I would recommend everyone to come here to witness and enjoy it," he said.

