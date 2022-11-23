×
Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale hospitalised in Pune following health complications

Updated on: 23 November,2022 06:07 PM IST  |  Pune
PTI |

The 82-year-old actor was admitted to the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital a few days ago, where he is currently undergoing treatment

File Photo


Veteran film, television and stage actor Vikram Gokhale has been admitted to a city-based hospital following health complications, doctors said.


The 82-year-old actor was admitted to the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital a few days ago, where he is currently undergoing treatment, they said.



The doctors, however, refused to reveal any further information and said Gokhale's family will give an update on his health status.


Gokhale has acted in several Marathi and Bollywood films, including 1990 Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 'Agneepath' and 1999 film 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' starring Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

india pune national news maharashtra vikram gokhale

