The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has launched a two-day protest across India to highlight alleged atrocities against minorities in Bangladesh. The campaign calls for global attention and urges action to protect minority rights in the neighbouring nation

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has announced a two-day nationwide protest starting Friday to highlight what it terms as "atrocities" against religious minorities in Bangladesh. The protests, supported by the Bajrang Dal and other Hindu organisations, aim to bring attention to alleged human rights violations and the persecution of minorities in the neighbouring country.

VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal issued a statement calling on all segments of Hindu society and those committed to humanitarian values to join the protest. "The neighbouring country is playing into the hands of Islamic jihadist elements," Bansal alleged, adding that repeated attacks on minorities in Bangladesh have gone unchecked.

Highlighting the gravity of the situation, Bansal noted, "Bangladesh's minority Hindus, who make up just 8 per cent of the population, have faced over 200 attacks across 50 districts since the fall of Sheikh Hasina's Awami League government on August 5." He pointed to escalating violence in recent weeks, which included the controversial arrest of a prominent Hindu spiritual leader, Das, on charges of sedition.

Das’s arrest, followed by a court’s refusal to grant him bail, has triggered widespread protests among Bangladesh’s Hindu community, particularly in Dhaka and Chattogram. Demonstrators have demanded justice and the immediate release of the spiritual leader, whose detention they view as a suppression of their religious freedom and cultural identity.

The VHP, in its official statement, emphasised the importance of global attention to this issue, stating that the situation in Bangladesh reflects a systematic undermining of minority rights. "We stand united for this human cause and urge all to participate in this nationwide protest," Bansal wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

India’s Ministry of External Affairs has also expressed concern over the unfolding events in Bangladesh. On Tuesday, the ministry urged the Bangladeshi government to ensure the safety and security of its minority communities. It called for upholding the principles of justice and equality for all, especially for vulnerable groups like the Hindus.

The protests led by the VHP are expected to see participation from various religious and social groups across India. While the VHP remains vocal about the plight of Hindus in Bangladesh, it has also called upon international organisations to hold the Bangladeshi government accountable for safeguarding the rights of its minority populations.

The VHP’s two-day protest marks an intensification of efforts to bring attention to this issue, with plans for public demonstrations, marches, and rallies in major cities. According to PTI, the organisation is calling on people across the nation to join hands in defence of human rights and to stand against what it has termed "religious persecution."

Bangladesh has faced criticism from various quarters over the treatment of its minority communities. International human rights groups have often highlighted challenges such as religious discrimination, targeted violence, and systemic neglect of minority rights. The VHP's campaign adds to growing calls for action to protect minorities in the region.

With the protests underway, all eyes are on the Bangladeshi government’s response to both the domestic unrest and the international outcry. According to PTI reports, the VHP and other allied groups plan to intensify their campaigns if the situation in Bangladesh does not improve.

(With inputs from PTI)