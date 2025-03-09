Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar was admitted to the Critical Care Unit (CCU) under Dr Rajiv Narang, Head of Department of Cardiology at AIIMS

Vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar. File Pic

Listen to this article Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar admitted to AIIMS, condition stable x 00:00

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar was admitted to the AIIMS in Delhi early Sunday after complaining of uneasiness and chest pain, sources said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 73-year-old was taken to the hospital around 2 am.

Dhankhar was admitted to the Critical Care Unit (CCU) under Dr Rajiv Narang, Head of Department of Cardiology at AIIMS.

He is stable and under observation, a source said, adding a group of doctors is monitoring his condition.

Union Health Minister J P Nadda visited AIIMS to enquire about Dhankhar's condition.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.