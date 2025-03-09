Breaking News
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar admitted to AIIMS, condition stable

Updated on: 09 March,2025 10:53 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar was admitted to the Critical Care Unit (CCU) under Dr Rajiv Narang, Head of Department of Cardiology at AIIMS

Vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar. File Pic

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar was admitted to the AIIMS in Delhi early Sunday after complaining of uneasiness and chest pain, sources said.


The 73-year-old was taken to the hospital around 2 am.


Dhankhar was admitted to the Critical Care Unit (CCU) under Dr Rajiv Narang, Head of Department of Cardiology at AIIMS.


He is stable and under observation, a source said, adding a group of doctors is monitoring his condition.

Union Health Minister J P Nadda visited AIIMS to enquire about Dhankhar's condition.

Jagdeep Dhankhar AIIMS delhi india India news national news

