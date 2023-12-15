Vijay Diwas 2023: Commemorating India's triumph in the 1971 war

December 16 marks Vijay Diwas, a day dedicated to remembering India's monumental victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war

December 16 marks Vijay Diwas, a day dedicated to remembering India's monumental victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war. This decisive conflict led to the liberation of East Pakistan and the birth of Bangladesh. On this day in 1971, over 93,000 Pakistani troops surrendered to the joint forces of the Indian Army and the "Mukti Bahini," laying the foundation for the creation of Bangladesh.

The signing of the instrument of surrender in Dhaka on December 16, 1971, marked the end of a 13-day India-Pakistan War. The capitulation of the Pakistan Army solidified India's status as a major regional force. Vijay Diwas not only commemorates this historic triumph but also pays homage to the sacrifices made by the defense forces during the war.

The conflict was triggered by the rebellion in East Pakistan, following the victory of the Awami League in the 1971 elections. The Pakistani Army's use of force to influence the results led to a humanitarian crisis, compelling India to intervene.

The war began with Pakistan launching airstrikes on Indian Air Force stations on December 3, 1971. In response, India initiated Operation Trident, supporting Bangladeshi nationalist groups. The Indian forces targeted the Karachi Port in West Pakistan, while Mukti Bahini guerrillas collaborated with Indian forces in the east.

After 13 days of intense fighting, General Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi, the chief of the Pakistani forces, signed the Instrument of Surrender to the Indian Army and Mukti Bahini in Dhaka on December 16, 1971. Major General Niazi and his 93,000 troops surrendered to Lt General Jagjit Singh Aurora, marking the largest military surrender since World War II.

Vijay Diwas is not only a celebration of India's military prowess but also a solemn tribute to the valor and sacrifices of the armed forces. Bangladesh, too, observes this day as Bijoy Dibos or Bangladesh Liberation Day. On December 13, 1971, Indian Army Chief Field Marshall Sam Manekshaw had delivered a stern warning to the Pakistan Army: "You surrender, or we wipe you out."