Vikram Kirloskar, vice chairperson of Toyota Kirloskar Motor, passes away at 64

Updated on: 30 November,2022 12:15 PM IST  |  New Delhi
ANI |

Toyota Kirloskar Motor Vice Chairman Vikram Kirloskar. Pic/PTI


Vikram S. Kirloskar, Vice Chairman of Toyota Kirloskar Motor passed away on Tuesday at the age of 64.


"We are extremely saddened to inform the untimely demise of Mr. Vikram S. Kirloskar, Vice Chairman, Toyota Kirloskar Motor on 29th November 2022," a company statement informed about the demise.



"At this time of grief, we request everyone to pray that his soul rests in peace. We extend our deepest sympathies to his family and friends. Last respect can be paid at Hebbal Crematorium, Bengaluru, on 30th November 2022 at 1 pm," the statement added.


The statement did not mention the cause of death.

Vikram S. Kirloskar was the 4th Generation member of the Kirloskar Group which started in 1888. Kirloskar Group manufactures pumps, engines and compressors and other related products.

He was President of the industry body Confederation of Indian Industry during 2019-20. 

