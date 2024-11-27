The reduction of term of the village councils has led to criticism from different quarters, including opposition parties

Representational Image

The All Mizoram Village Council Association (AMVCA) has called the state government's move to shorten the present term of village councils (VC) "undemocratic" and stated that they will dispute the order in the high court, PTI reported.

According to a notification issued last week by the local administration department, the current term of Mizoram village councils, except those in three autonomous district council areas in the state's south, has been reduced by six months and will end on February 19 next year.

According to AMVCA president K Lalngaizuala, village council members unanimously adopted a resolution to seek the Gauhati High Court to safeguard village councils' prestige during a conference held in Aizawl on Tuesday, PTI reported.

Lalngaizuala claimed that they did not simply oppose the curtailment but called the government's decision "undemocratic."

He further claimed that they had decided to move to the high court in order to protect their rights and the reputation of village councils.

The reduction of the term of the village councils has led to criticism from different quarters, including opposition parties, PTI reported.

The Congress claimed that the tenure of the village councils was cut because the state government led by the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) found it impossible to deal with opposition-dominated VCs.

Previously, Mizoram Local Administration (LAD) minister C Lalsawivunga claimed that the duration of the existing village councils (VCs) was lowered to ensure proper management and use of state money, as well as to adjust the extension necessitated by the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020, PTI reported.

As per PTI, the minister said that the state government received a post-devolution revenue deficit (PDRD) grant of Rs 122.83 crore during the fiscal year 2023-24 and Rs 89.91 crore per month during the current fiscal.

According to the 15th Finance Commission's recommendation, Mizoram will receive a PDRD grant of Rs 48.83 crore per month in fiscal year 2025-2026, he stated.

Despite these financial limits, the state will hold civic polls (village councils and local councils) next year, as well as elections for the Lai Autonomous District Council (LADC) at the end of the year, the minister said.

In addition, the state government plans to hold elections for the Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) in early 2026, PTI cited.

"Keeping in mind the upcoming civic polls, the government has decided to shorten the current VCs term and conduct elections to ensure that the general public is not inconvenienced," Lalsawivunga had said.

The most recent elections for vice presidents and local councils (LCs) were held in August 2020.

(With PTI inputs)