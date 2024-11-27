With election results drastically changing the legislator count of each party, Mahayuti partners are now faced with a problem of plenty

Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde leaves Raj Bhavan after resigning as chief minister of Maharashtra on Tuesday. Pic/Anurag Ahire

Three days after the Assembly election results were declared, the stalemate continued over nominating Maharashtra’s chief minister-elect. However, statements made by a minister and information from various quarters indicated that incumbent Eknath Shinde’s wish to continue in the top job would be far from fulfilled and, as expected, his deputy, Devendra Fadnavis, would make a grand comeback in the coveted office, provided the party high command doesn’t throw a surprise as seen in some BJP-ruled states where popular choices were replaced by the low-profile candidates who fitted the party’s social engineering.



The delay was punctuated by the BJP and Sena canvassing for their respective choices. Supporters held prayers, conducted havan and visited temples to seek ‘divine intervention’ to make their leader the CM. But what stood out on Tuesday was Union Minister of State for Social Justice and President of RPI Ramdas Athawale’s information that he knew that Fadnavis was the BJP’s only pick for the posthead of the Maharashtra government. A leader close to Fadnavis said a decision was expected soon.

Athawale’s advice

“It has been decided by the BJP high command that Fadnavis be installed as the next CM. Like Fadnavis, Shinde should also accept the Dy CM’s post, and if he doesn’t want it, he should be a minister in the Union government. Modi-ji and Amit-ji will definitely think about it,” said Athawale in New Delhi on Tuesday. He wished that the matter was resolved as early as possible so that the trust the people had reposed in Mahayuti was not breached.

Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis and CM Eknath Shinde at Varsha Bungalow, on the day Assembly poll results were announced. Pic/Shadab Khan

Athawale said Shinde had done a good job as the CM and won 57 seats, but the BJP, with many more seats in hand, had decided to have its CM, and it would not entertain requests from allies. He advised Shinde to step back, take up a role other than the CM’s, and get rid of unhappiness. Insiders said every single MLA (BJP or otherwise) who visited Fadnavis in the past two days has pledged support to him. The Ajit Pawar camp is in favour of the ex-CM. It was also learnt that the Shinde camp had reached out to Ajit Pawar’s side to know whether they would back Shinde.

Sena reacts

Athawale’s statements led to sparks in the Shinde camp. Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Shirsat said that Athawale had no role in deciding the CM and hence his remarks carried no weight. “The three parties will declare their CM candidate at a press conference very soon. Whichever the name, we will abide by the decision,” he said, denying a rift in the Mahayuti.

“We support each other. My opinion or any other state leaders’ opinions have no value. It will be a collective decision of Modi, Shah, Shinde, Fadnavis and Pawar,” he said, dismissing a question about whether there would be a repeat of the 2019 post-election MVA-like formation. “We gave a stable government in the past two years because we were natural allies. Those who went with Congress and NCP have met their fate.”

BJP state chief cautious

State BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule, a staunch Fadnavis supporter, reiterated that his central leadership, the CM and two DyCMs would take a final call [on the CM candidate]. “We will give the strongest ever government,” he said. Asked about Athawale’s remarks, he said he was not responsible for responding to each and every statement made by others. Bawankule’s information that the government formation took time because it was a three-party arrangement that needed to consider everything before making a final decision, gave some idea as to what would be the scene behind the curtains.

Power formula revision

Along with the CM’s nominee, the alliance would have to revise a formula to share power because the partners’ respective strengths in the Lower House have changed drastically. The arrangement of a CM and two DyCMs will also stay in the new government. The BJP would, naturally, want more share because it has 75 seats more than the Sena, and 91 more than the NCP. If the BJP takes the CMO, its partners would want plum departments that allow public outreach and control over crucial matters.

The outgoing government had 29 ministers. The Sena had 10 cabinet ministers including the CM, the BJP had 10 cabinet berths including DyCM, and NCP’s share was nine cabinet berths, including DyCM. The strength of the Maharashtra council of ministers has been capped at 43. Deciding on the respective number of cabinet and minister of state berths depends on the government. For example, the outgoing government didn’t have ministers of state to assist cabinet ministers.

Run for home

Henceforth, the formation is expected to change, though the Mahayuti partners would be faced with a problem of plenty. There are a large number of aspirants against a limited number of ministerial berths. As a procedure, the number of ministers and departments to be given to the partners will be decided. In addition, the sharing of state-run corporations will also take place now and later.

In the outgoing government, CM Shinde didn’t have the home department [Uddhav Thackeray’s Sena didn’t get it in the MVA and Yuti governments]. So, a tussle is expected over home, the most important charge that Fadnavis held as DyCM and also as the CM between 2014 and 2019. As the CM and Uddhav’s minister, Shinde, was in charge of urban development, another contentious department.

Fadnavis had kept it with him as the CM. Infrastructure-related housing, energy and public works, rural development, agriculture and social and tribal justice, which have a massive budget and revenue complete the list of most-wanted departments. Ajit Pawar is unlikely to part with the finance department and other good departments his colleagues headed.

It is said that whoever doesn’t get the CM post would want more plum departments. This exercise is expected to take some time, but cannot be delayed inordinately ahead of the Winter Session of the state legislature to be held in December in Nagpur. The government will need at least 10-15 experienced cabinet and junior ministers to handle the two-week business, even though the Opposition’s strength has been reduced to a new low. The cabinet could be expanded after the Winter Session. The Sena, BJP and NCP had decided on appointments to the state-run corporations early this year, but it is said the distribution ratio would be revised for the incoming government.

Caretaker CM from today

On Tuesday, Shinde tendered his resignation to the governor C P Radhakrishnan, who asked to continue as the caretaker CM till the next government is formed. Shinde was accompanied by Fadnavis, Pawar and some ministers. As per convention, the caretaker CM is not supposed to take any major policy decision.

Don’t do it: Shinde

CM Shinde appealed to the party workers to not assemble in large numbers in Mumbai to pledge support to him. He said on X that the Mahayuti was intact. “Because of their love for me, some people have appealed to you to come to Mumbai. I’m indebted to you and I appeal to you to not gather in Mumbai to show support for me. Please do not gather anywhere, including Varsha [the CM’s residence]. The Mahayuti is formidable for a stronger and able Maharashtra.”