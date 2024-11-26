A Shiv Sena leader claims the Maratha community wants Eknath Shinde to continue as Maharashtra’s chief minister due to his support for the community, including reservations and welfare schemes

Amid ongoing discussions surrounding the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra, a leader from the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena has stated that the Maratha community is in favour of Shinde continuing in the top position. According to Shiv Sena spokesperson Sheetal Mhatre, the Maratha community’s support for Shinde is evident, and it would be prudent for him to retain the post in light of the upcoming local body elections in the state.

Although the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance secured a resounding victory in the state assembly elections, winning 230 out of 288 seats, consensus among the alliance leaders on who should become the next chief minister has remained elusive. The current situation has left many wondering about the future leadership of the state.

Mhatre highlighted that Shinde, who hails from Satara district in western Maharashtra and belongs to the influential Maratha community, had delivered significant benefits to the community during his tenure. Notably, Shinde successfully provided a 10 per cent reservation for the Maratha community under the economically and socially backward category. He also worked to support the community through schemes such as the Annasaheb Patil and Sarathi Corporations, initiatives aimed at uplifting the Maratha people.

"The Maratha community stands firmly behind Shinde due to his efforts to secure their interests. The demand for a Maratha chief minister is gaining traction," Mhatre added, emphasizing that the community's political backing played a crucial role in the alliance's electoral success.

While Shinde, a prominent Maratha leader, enjoys significant support within his community, speculation around the potential next CM has focused on BJP's deputy CM, Devendra Fadnavis. Fadnavis, a Brahmin from Nagpur, is widely regarded as a strong contender for the role, particularly after the BJP’s strong performance in the elections. However, the question of whether the chief minister should come from the Maratha community remains a point of contention.

In a related development, a group of women from Maharashtra met with Shinde on Monday to express their gratitude for the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana. Under this scheme, eligible women receive Rs 1,500 per month, and it is believed to have contributed significantly to the electoral success of the ruling coalition.

As per PTI, the ongoing discussions about the leadership position in Maharashtra continue, with both the Maratha community's demand for representation and the BJP's growing influence influencing the political landscape. Further developments are expected as the state approaches the local body elections.

