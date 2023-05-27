Veer Savarkar was born on May 28, 1883 in Bhagpur village near Nashik in Maharashtra

File Pic

Listen to this article Vinayak Damodar Savarkar birth anniversary: Famous quotes by the social reformer x 00:00

Vinayak Damodar Savarkar is also known as Veer Savarkar. Veer Savarkar was a freedom fighter, politician, lawyer, writer, social reformer and formulator of the Hindutva philosophy. Veer Savarkar was born on May 28, 1883 in Bhagpur village near Nashik in Maharashtra. He had three siblings -- brothers Ganesh, Narayan and sister Maina. Veer Savarkar earned "Veer" nickname at the age of 12 when he led students against a group of Muslims, who had attacked his village.

He is remembered for coining the term 'Hindutva' which speaks of the Indian culture and religious identity. His writings and speeches ignited a sense of national pride and inspired countless individuals to fight for independence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Savarkar was arrested during India's struggle for independence for his involvement in revolutionary activities and sentenced to life imprisonment in the Andaman Islands. Later, he was released in 1924, after serving 11 years in prison.

Savarkar was also a vocal advocate of social and political reforms. He worked tirelessly to eradicate social evils such as untouchability and championed the cause of women's rights. His progressive ideas and unwavering commitment to social justice resonated with many.

Veer Savarkar Quotes: Famous Sayings By The Social Reformer