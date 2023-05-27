Vinayak Damodar Savarkar birth anniversary: Famous quotes by the social reformer

Veer Savarkar was born on May 28, 1883 in Bhagpur village near Nashik in Maharashtra
Vinayak Damodar Savarkar is also known as Veer Savarkar. Veer Savarkar was a freedom fighter, politician, lawyer, writer, social reformer and formulator of the Hindutva philosophy. Veer Savarkar was born on May 28, 1883 in Bhagpur village near Nashik in Maharashtra. He had three siblings -- brothers Ganesh, Narayan and sister Maina. Veer Savarkar earned "Veer" nickname at the age of 12 when he led students against a group of Muslims, who had attacked his village.
He is remembered for coining the term 'Hindutva' which speaks of the Indian culture and religious identity. His writings and speeches ignited a sense of national pride and inspired countless individuals to fight for independence.
Savarkar was arrested during India's struggle for independence for his involvement in revolutionary activities and sentenced to life imprisonment in the Andaman Islands. Later, he was released in 1924, after serving 11 years in prison.
Savarkar was also a vocal advocate of social and political reforms. He worked tirelessly to eradicate social evils such as untouchability and championed the cause of women's rights. His progressive ideas and unwavering commitment to social justice resonated with many.
Veer Savarkar Quotes: Famous Sayings By The Social Reformer
- "Our Motherland Sacrifice for you is like life Living without you is death." - Veer Savarkar
- "Calmness in preparation but boldness in execution, this should be the watchword during the moments of crisis." - Veer Savarkar
- "We yield to none in our love, admiration and respect for the Buddha-the Dharma-the Sangha. They are all ours. Their glories are ours and ours their failures." - Veer Savarkar
- "One country one God, one caste, one mind brothers all of us without difference, without doubt." - Veer Savarkar
- "Every person is a Hindu who regards and owns this Bharat Bhumi, this land from the Indus to the seas, as his Fatherland as well as Holyland, i.e. the land of the origin of his religion. Consequently, the so-called aboriginal or hill tribes also are Hindus because India is their Fatherland as well as their Holyland of whatever form of religion or worship they follow." - Veer Savarkar
- “The practice of untouchability is a sin, a blot on humanity, and nothing can justify it." - Veer Savarkar
